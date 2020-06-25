



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

















25.06.2020 / 13:37







1. Details of issuer



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

25 Jun 2020



3. New total number of voting rights:

53734576







