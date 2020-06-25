DGAP-AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die SURTECO GROUP SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/German/3300/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2020

Ort: https://surteco-group.com/websites/surteco/English/3300/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SURTECO GROUP SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen

Deutschland
Internet: www.surteco-group.com





 
