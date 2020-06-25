





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MeVis Medical Solutions AG















MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 24.06.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















25.06.2020 / 15:40







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1

PLZ:

28359

Ort:

Bremen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900Z8B6L1WCLNHW14



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Rücknahme einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung (siehe Ziffer 10)



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: HANSAINVEST Hanseatische Investment-GmbH

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Hamburg, Deutschland



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

22.06.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

%

%

%



letzte Mitteilung

%

%

%

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)







%

%

Summe



%



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

X

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.



Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher











9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Stimmrechtsmitteilung vom 23.06.2020 (veröffentlicht am 24.06.2020) wird hiermit zurückgenommen, da keine Schwellenüberschreitung von 10% vorlag. Somit liegt der Stimmrechtsanteil der HANSAINVEST Hanseatische Investment-GmbH an der Mevis Medical Solutions AG weiterhin über 5% und unter 10%.





Datum

25.06.2020



