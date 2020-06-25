DGAP-PVR: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 24.06.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 24.06.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








25.06.2020 / 15:40



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: MeVis Medical Solutions AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
PLZ: 28359
Ort: Bremen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Z8B6L1WCLNHW14

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Rücknahme einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung (siehe Ziffer 10)

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: HANSAINVEST Hanseatische Investment-GmbH
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Hamburg, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

22.06.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile














  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu % % %
letzte Mitteilung % % % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)












ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)



 % %
Summe
%

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




X Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
  Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:






Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
 



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Stimmrechtsmitteilung vom 23.06.2020 (veröffentlicht am 24.06.2020) wird hiermit zurückgenommen, da keine Schwellenüberschreitung von 10% vorlag. Somit liegt der Stimmrechtsanteil der HANSAINVEST Hanseatische Investment-GmbH an der Mevis Medical Solutions AG weiterhin über 5% und unter 10%. 


Datum

25.06.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1

28359 Bremen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.mevis.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1079281  25.06.2020 



