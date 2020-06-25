

25 June 2020



RIB Software SE issues its guidance for 2020



Stuttgart, Germany, 25 June 2020 - Today, RIB Software SE ("Company") signed a major iTWO 4.0 Phase III contract with "Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes" with a volume of approximately EUR 15 million over the next 4 years, of which approximately EUR 8.7 million will be realised as NRR in the second quarter of 2020. This contract had already been announced in the company"s ad hoc announcement of 31 January 2020. On this basis, and taking into account the further probable consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic, provided that these do not intensify in the course of the year, the company issues a guidance for the 2020 financial year of the RIB Group, according to which the company now plans to generate revenues between EUR 240 m and EUR 270 m and an operating EBITDA between EUR 55 m and EUR 75 m.

















