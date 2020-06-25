





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA















CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

















25.06.2020 / 19:31







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz



Deutschland





2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n



mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.





3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

25.06.2020



4. Aktienanteil



Aktienanteil in %

Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

Neu

0 %

53.734.576

Letzte Veröffentlichung

5 %

/



5. Einzelheiten

absolut

in %

direkt

indirekt (über Tochter

oder Dritten, § 71d

Abs. 1 AktG)

direkt

indirekt (über Tochter

oder Dritten, § 71d

Abs. 1 AktG)





%

%



mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

























25.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



