DGAP-PVR: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG








25.06.2020 / 19:31



Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Deutschland

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

25.06.2020 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 0 % 53.734.576
Letzte Veröffentlichung 5 % /

Sprache: Deutsch
