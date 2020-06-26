DGAP-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2020. június 26., péntek, 09:29







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








26.06.2020 / 09:29



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020

Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020

Address: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html













26.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1079751  26.06.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1079751&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum