Hiermit gibt die Nemetschek SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.10.2020

Ort: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/German/2200/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.10.2020

Ort: https://ir.nemetschek.com/websites/nemetschek/English/2200/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.nemetschek.com





 
