DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to Article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

2020. június 26., péntek, 12:20







DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.


/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares






Global Fashion Group S.A.: Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to Article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended








26.06.2020 / 12:20




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Luxembourg, 26 June 2020: Further to the approval of the cancellation of 20,054,561 of the Company"s treasury shares at its Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2020, the holding by the Company of its own shares is as follows:
  • Total amount of shares and voting rights in issue: 194,787,266

  • Amount of own shares held by the Company: 288,628

  • Proportion of own shares of the total: 0.15%



Investor Relations:

Adam Kay

Investor Relations Director

adam.kay@global-fashion-group.com

investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com

Media Contact:

Jovana Lakcevic

Head of PR & Communications, GFG

jovana.lakcevic@global-fashion-group.com

+447990038510


 













26.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1079927





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1079927  26.06.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1079927&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum