





DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.





/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares













Global Fashion Group S.A.: Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to Article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended

















26.06.2020 / 12:20









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Luxembourg, 26 June 2020: Further to the approval of the cancellation of 20,054,561 of the Company"s treasury shares at its Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2020, the holding by the Company of its own shares is as follows:

Total amount of shares and voting rights in issue: 194,787,266



Amount of own shares held by the Company: 288,628



Proportion of own shares of the total: 0.15%





Investor Relations :



Adam Kay



Investor Relations Director



adam.kay@global-fashion-group.com



investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com



Media Contact :



Jovana Lakcevic



Head of PR & Communications, GFG



jovana.lakcevic@global-fashion-group.com



+447990038510





Further to the approval of the cancellation of 20,054,561 of the Company"s treasury shares at its Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2020, the holding by the Company of its own shares is as follows:Adam KayInvestor Relations Directoradam.kay@global-fashion-group.cominvestorrelations@global-fashion-group.comJovana LakcevicHead of PR & Communications, GFGjovana.lakcevic@global-fashion-group.com+447990038510

























26.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



