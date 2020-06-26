DGAP-Adhoc: Smart Equity AG: Jahresabschluss 2019/Vorläufiges Ergebnis

2020. június 26., péntek, 13:59





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Smart Equity AG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis


Smart Equity AG: Jahresabschluss 2019/Vorläufiges Ergebnis


26.06.2020 / 13:59 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Smart Equity AG: Jahresabschluss 2019/Vorläufiges Ergebnis


Im Zuge der Aufstellung des Jahresabschlusses der Smart Equity AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 zeichnet sich ein vorläufiger Jahresfehlbetrag von rund 47 TEUR ab (Gj. 2018: Jahresfehlbetrag 261 TEUR).


Köln, 26. Juni 2020


Der Vorstand


Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:

Dr. Johannes Blome-Drees

Vorstand der Smart Equity AG,

Lütticher Straße 8a, 50674 Köln


Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96

Fax (0 32 12) 4 15 19 43

E-Mail: info@smartequityag.de

Internet: www.smartequityag.de










26.06.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Smart Equity AG

Lütticher Straße 8a

50674 Köln

Deutschland
Telefon: + 49 (0) 221 / 240 34 96
Fax: + 49 (0) 32 12 / 4 15 19 43
E-Mail: info@smartequityag.de
Internet: www.smartequityag.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMVD5
WKN: A0SMVD
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1080021





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1080021  26.06.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1080021&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum