1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Natalie
Last name(s): Weigand

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PharmaSGP Holding SE


b) LEI

3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 6,670 shares as (third-party) compensation in connection with activities for the PharmaSGP Group


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE

Lochhamer Schlag 21

82166 Gräfelfing

Germany
Internet: https://sgp-pharma.com





 
