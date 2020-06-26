



Virtual Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG:



Company invests in growth in Asia despite current crisis

- Annual General Meeting formally approves the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board

- Shareholders agree to all agenda items

Schramberg, June 26, 2020 - At the first virtual Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG held today, the shareholders accepted the proposal made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to not distribute a dividend for the 2019 financial year, but rather to leave the net retained profit in the company. Thus, despite the current crisis, the shareholders support the strategy implemented by management to continue investing in the growth of the company. The growth strategy presented by the Executive Board to the Annual General Meeting is essentially based on an increasingly global set-up of the company and the greater diversification of the customer base and the product portfolio with the start of production in China.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its trust in both the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year and agreed to all the agenda items.

Around 2.6 million shares were represented in the vote, which corresponds to 70 percent of the share capital.

The voting results on the individual agenda items will be provided promptly at https://www.schweizer.ag/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting.html .

About Schweizer

Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER"s premium printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and aviation electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production-optimised solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").







For further information please contact:

Elisabeth Trik



Schweizer Electronic AG



Einsteinstraße 10



78713 Schramberg



Phone: +49 7422 512 302



E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag



Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag