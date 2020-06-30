DGAP-AFR: curasan AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

curasan AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die curasan AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.07.2020

Ort: http://www.curasan.de/investoren/publikationen/finanzberichte/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.07.2020

Ort: http://www.curasan.de/investoren/publikationen/finanzberichte/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: curasan AG

Lindigstraße 4

63801 Kleinostheim

Deutschland
Internet: www.curasan.de





 
