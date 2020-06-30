DGAP-AFR: SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. június 29., hétfő, 18:30







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SPORTTOTAL AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






SPORTTOTAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








29.06.2020 / 18:30



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SPORTTOTAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020

Address: https://www.sporttotal.com/investor-relations/kennzahlen-finanzberichte/













29.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1081653  29.06.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1081653&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum