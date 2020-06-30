DGAP-Adhoc: VAPIANO SE: Appointment of Oliver Meier as member of the Management Board
2020. június 29., hétfő, 19:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
VAPIANO SE: Appointment of Oliver Meier as member of the Management Board
Cologne, 29. June 2020 - Today, the Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, stock exchange symbol: VAO) appointed Mr. Oliver Meier as member of the Management Board of Vapiano SE for a duration of five years with effect as of 1 July 2020. After Vanessa Hall"s departure, Oliver Meier will complete the Management Board of the Company, which according to the Articles of Association is composed of at least two members. Mr. Oliver Meier is with the company since May 2013 and until now held the position of Head of Human Resources and Head of Internal Audit & Risk Management. As a member of the Management Board, Oliver Meier will work closely with the insolvency administrator Dr. Ruth Rigol and accompany the further course of the insolvency proceedings.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1081785
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1081785 29-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
