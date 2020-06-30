DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2019
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, releases its financial results for the fiscal year 2019.
Consolidated revenues of the UET Group amounted to EUR 46.454 million in the financial year 2019 (previous year: EUR 39.026 million). The growth of about 19% has been generated in the Business Division SYSTEMS with its Core Networks unit and increase in MANAGED SUPPLY business.
For the financial year, the UET Group reports EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the amount of EUR 6.223 million (previous year: EUR 6.522 million). Earnings before interest and taxes EBIT amounted to EUR 3.624 million (previous year: EUR 4.574 million). Previous 2018 results included non-operating earnings from the spin-off of the MANUFACTURING unit in the amount of EUR 2.130 million.
As in the previous year, results include caplitalised spending for research and development assets.
The net profit after tax attributable to UET shareholders amounted to EUR 3.318 million in 2019. Considering the capital increase of EUR 2.0 million that has been closed 2019 and the repurchase of all minorities, the corresponding earnings per share is EUR 0.23 (previous year: EUR 0.29).
The equity of UET increased as of December 31, 2019 by EUR 4.444 million to EUR 5.605 million (previous year: EUR 1.161 million).
At the end of the financial year 2019, cash and cash equivalents in the Group amounted to EUR 4.036 million (previous year: EUR 0.585 million).
The annual report and the annual group report 2019 (German version only) will be released on the company"s website (www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/Financial as of June 30th, 2020.
