DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
2020. június 30., kedd, 16:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5
Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed
- sporttotal.tv gmbh and Deutsche Telekom AG sign twelve-month feed-in contract to broadcast #DABEI channel on the MagentaTV platform
- sporttotal.tv gmbh expects sales in the mid single-digit million range
- #DABEI to be an events channel with 60-80 premium events per year
Cologne, 30 June, 2020. sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has today entered into a contract with Deutsche Telekom AG to feed in the sporttotal.tv gmbh entertainment channel "#DABEI" on the MagentaTV platform operated by Telekom Deutschland AG. The contract will run for a period of 12 months and sporttotal.tv gmbh expects to see annual sales in the mid single-digit million range.
SPORTTOTAL AG
Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1082623
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1082623 30-Jun-2020 CET/CEST
