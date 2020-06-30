

SPORTTOTAL AG: Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed





SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5

Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed



Long-term cooperation with Deutsche Telekom contractually agreed



- sporttotal.tv gmbh and Deutsche Telekom AG sign twelve-month feed-in contract to broadcast #DABEI channel on the MagentaTV platform



- sporttotal.tv gmbh expects sales in the mid single-digit million range



- #DABEI to be an events channel with 60-80 premium events per year



Cologne, 30 June, 2020. sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has today entered into a contract with Deutsche Telekom AG to feed in the sporttotal.tv gmbh entertainment channel "#DABEI" on the MagentaTV platform operated by Telekom Deutschland AG. The contract will run for a period of 12 months and sporttotal.tv gmbh expects to see annual sales in the mid single-digit million range.



60-80 premium events per year, plus self-produced content



For sporttotal.tv gmbh "#DABEI" represents an extension to its area of business. It includes premium content self-produced by sporttotal.tv gmbh and in particular live events in the fields of comedy, concerts and sport. The contract was preceded by a trial phase from March to June of this year, which in the opinion of the contracting parties has fulfilled their hopes and expectations.



