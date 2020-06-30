



Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE votes to suspend dividend payout; shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board appointed for a further term

















Shareholders vote to suspend the dividend payout to strengthen the Group"s financial position and resilience



Re-election of Supervisory Board: Previous shareholder representatives re-elected



Executive Board and Supervisory Board actions formally approved for fiscal 2019



Ernst & Young appointed as the official auditor







Munich, June 30, 2020 - At today"s Annual General Meeting, held virtually this year as a result of the special circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Wacker Neuson SE shareholders approved all items on the agenda proposed for resolution. Approximately 73 percent of the share capital made use of their voting rights.

Shareholders approve suspension of the dividend payout



Shareholders approved the Executive Board and Supervisory Board"s proposal to suspend the dividend payout for the past fiscal year and to carry forward net profit onto new account. In light of the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic ramifications, this measure will strengthen the financial position and resilience of the Group.

Re-election of the Supervisory Board



The terms of all four shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board ended with the close of today"s Annual General Meeting. The re-election of all incumbent members of the Supervisory Board who were re-nominated for a further term - Mag. Kurt Helletzgruber, Mr. Hans Neunteufel, Prof. Dr. Matthias Schüppen and Mr. Ralph Wacker - was approved at the Annual General Meeting. The two incumbent employee representatives, Mr. Elvis Schwarzmair and Mr. Christian Kekelj, had already been appointed for a further term on the Supervisory Board prior to the meeting by resolution of the SE Works Council. Mr. Neunteufel retains his position as chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mr. Wacker has again been appointed deputy chairman. Mr. Helletzgruber remains chairman of the Audit Committee while Mr. Neunteufel continues in his position as chairman of the Presiding Committee.

Further resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting



The Annual General Meeting further resolved to formally approve the actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2019. Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, was again appointed as the official auditor to review the Financial Statements. In addition to this, the shareholders approved a profit transfer agreement concluded between Wacker Neuson SE and Group company Kramer-Werke GmbH.

All voting results are available online at:

https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2020

