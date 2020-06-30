DGAP-NVR: zooplus AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: zooplus AG


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






zooplus AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








30.06.2020 / 17:50



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

1. Angaben zum Emittenten


zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme










  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 30. Juni 2020
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)  

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:


7.149.178















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
