Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer



zooplus AG



Sonnenstraße 15



80331 München



Germany



2. Type of capital measure





Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

June 30, 2020



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:



7,149,178









