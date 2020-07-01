DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: OHB proposals for the Copernicus project selected by ESA

Bremen, 01.07.2020. OHB System AG, a subsidiary of Bremen-based space and technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) has today been selected by the European Space Agency ESA as the prime contractor for the CO2M mission (CO2 Monitoring Mission in the Copernicus program). This mission includes the Copernicus satellites, which will measure global anthropogenic CO2 emissions and thus play a key role in studying the causes of climate change and monitoring it. OHB System and OHB Italia will also be responsible for the payload on two further missions (CHIME: Copernicus Hyperspectral Imaging Mission for the Environment and CIMR Copernicus Imaging Microwave Radiometer) as subcontractors of Thales Alenia Space. The order volume resulting from today"s bid decisions is expected to be more than EUR 800 million. Final contract negotiations will start shortly and contract signings are expected in the coming weeks.



Copernicus is a satellite earth observation program of the European Commission and the European Space Agency ESA. It provides earth observation data for environmental protection, climate monitoring, natural disaster assessment and other social tasks.



In addition, ESA"s Industrial Policy Committee (IPC) has approved OHB System"s proposal for the HERA asteroid defense mission for final negotiations. Implementation of the HERA mission has already commenced. The contract is expected to be worth around EUR 130 million.




