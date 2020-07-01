



DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG





/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous













JOST Werke AG: ​​​​​​​Strong shareholders" support at the Annual General Meeting of JOST Werke AG

















01.07.2020 / 14:57









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Strong shareholders" support at the Annual General Meeting of JOST Werke AG

Neu-Isenburg, July 1st, 2020: The shareholders of JOST Werke AG ("JOST") approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place today.

For the first time, JOST held its AGM in a virtual format. The shareholders" meeting, which had been originally planned for May 7, 2020, could not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual AGM was broadcast on the company"s website for all registered shareholders of JOST Werke AG. Shareholders had the opportunity to ask their questions in advance and could exercise or transfer their voting rights online.

A total of 73.94 % of the JOST"s share capital was represented at the AGM. With a large majority, shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, including the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board not to pay a dividend for fiscal year 2019. They also formally approved the actions of Management and Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2019. PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke AG, said: "We are delighted by the strong support and trust of our shareholders. The good results achieved in fiscal year 2019 provide a solid basis for JOST"s future growth. The acquisition of Ålö fits perfectly into our strategy and opens up new growth opportunities for us. Even in the current situation, we are already benefiting strongly from this, as the agricultural market has proven less susceptible to the fluctuations caused by the current crisis. Although the economic situation has worsened significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic, we continue to see great opportunities in all our markets and segments, which we intend to seize."

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting 2020 of JOST Werke AG can be found on the company"s website http://ir.jost-world.com/agm.



Contact:



JOST Werke AG



Romy Acosta



Head of Investor Relations



T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About JOST:

JOST is a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry operating under the JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Edbro and Quicke brands. JOST"s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network as well as by its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in more than 20 countries across five continents, JOST has direct access to all major truck, trailer and agricultural tractor manufacturers worldwide as well as relevant end customers in the commercial vehicle industry. JOST currently employs more 3,500 staff across the world and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 20 July 2017. For more information about JOST, please visit www.jost-world.com