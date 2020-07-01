

Mettlach, 01.07.2020 - On the basis of a common exchange of opinions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG it is sufficiently likely that the corporate bodies will resolve to pay an advance payment on the distributable profit of the financial year 2019 (advance dividend) in the amount of EUR 0.15 per ordinary share and EUR 0.20 per preference share. The formal resolutions of both corporate bodies are planned to be passed on 08 July 2020, which would then be the cut-off date for the entitlement to the advance dividend. The payment is expected to be made on 13 July 2020.





Due to legal restrictions and to the persisting uncertainty about the economic development on several markets, only a fraction of the dividend amount contained in the original dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting will be distributed in advance.





The Annual General Meeting will resolve on the amount of the total dividend for the financial year 2019. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will assess their dividend proposal in light of the then foreseeable business development and liquidity situation and the effects of the measures that Villeroy & Boch is undertaking to counter the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Annual General Meeting shall be held in autumn 2020 as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. The exact date will be announced in due time.





