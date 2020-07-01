DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Advance payment on the distributable profit
2020. július 01., szerda, 15:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Payout
Villeroy & Boch: Advance payment on the distributable profit
Mettlach, 01.07.2020 - On the basis of a common exchange of opinions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG it is sufficiently likely that the corporate bodies will resolve to pay an advance payment on the distributable profit of the financial year 2019 (advance dividend) in the amount of EUR 0.15 per ordinary share and EUR 0.20 per preference share. The formal resolutions of both corporate bodies are planned to be passed on 08 July 2020, which would then be the cut-off date for the entitlement to the advance dividend. The payment is expected to be made on 13 July 2020.
Due to legal restrictions and to the persisting uncertainty about the economic development on several markets, only a fraction of the dividend amount contained in the original dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting will be distributed in advance.
The Annual General Meeting will resolve on the amount of the total dividend for the financial year 2019. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will assess their dividend proposal in light of the then foreseeable business development and liquidity situation and the effects of the measures that Villeroy & Boch is undertaking to counter the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Annual General Meeting shall be held in autumn 2020 as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. The exact date will be announced in due time.
Contact:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0)6864 - 81 2714
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)6864 - 81 1227
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1083201
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1083201 01-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]