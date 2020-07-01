DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english

2020. július 01., szerda, 16:16















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.07.2020 / 16:14




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Spatz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

elumeo SE


b) LEI

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 25.000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 25.000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














01.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



61073  01.07.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum