1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Wirecard AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinring 35

PLZ:

85609

Ort:

Aschheim b. München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Ausübung von Instrumenten, die zu einer freiwilligen Gruppenbenachrichtigung mit Schwellenberührung führen, der auf subsidiärer Ebene ausgelöst wird



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

24.06.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,86 %

9,00 %

9,87 %

123565586

letzte Mitteilung

0,19 %

9,41 %

9,60 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

0

1068184

0,00 %

0,86 %

Summe

1068184

0,86 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Call Option

Von 17.07.2020 bis 18.06.2021

jederzeit

285900

0,23 %

Exchangeable Note

04.10.2024

jederzeit

2181

0 %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

jederzeit

jederzeit

4461123

3,61 %





Summe

4749204

3,84 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Retail Structured Product

Von 27.12.2067 bis 19.06.2069

jederzeit

Bar

608

0 %

Equity Swap

Von 17.08.2020 bis 24.04.2026

jederzeit

Bar

3892841

3,15 %

Retail Structured Product - Note

Von 19.11.2020 bis 10.03.2026

jederzeit

Bar

12003

0,01 %

Compound Option

Von 02.07.2020 bis 08.01.2024

jederzeit

Bar

1078478

0,87 %

Put Option

Von 17.07.2020 bis 16.12.2022

jederzeit

Physisch

1389700

1,12 %







Summe

6373630

5,16 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

%

%

5,69 %

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

30.06.2020



