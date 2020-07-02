DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG







Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








02.07.2020 / 15:12



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Ausübung von Instrumenten, die zu einer freiwilligen Gruppenbenachrichtigung mit Schwellenberührung führen, der auf subsidiärer Ebene ausgelöst wird

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

24.06.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,86 % 9,00 % 9,87 % 123565586
letzte Mitteilung 0,19 % 9,41 % 9,60 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 1068184 0,00 % 0,86 %
Summe 1068184 0,86 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Option Von 17.07.2020 bis 18.06.2021 jederzeit 285900 0,23 %
Exchangeable Note 04.10.2024 jederzeit 2181 0 %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe jederzeit jederzeit 4461123 3,61 %
    Summe 4749204 3,84 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG










































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Retail Structured Product Von 27.12.2067 bis 19.06.2069 jederzeit Bar 608 0 %
Equity Swap Von 17.08.2020 bis 24.04.2026 jederzeit Bar 3892841 3,15 %
Retail Structured Product - Note Von 19.11.2020 bis 10.03.2026 jederzeit Bar 12003 0,01 %
Compound Option Von 02.07.2020 bis 08.01.2024 jederzeit Bar 1078478 0,87 %
Put Option Von 17.07.2020 bis 16.12.2022 jederzeit Physisch 1389700 1,12 %
      Summe 6373630 5,16 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % 5,69 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE % % %
Morgan Stanley Europe SE % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

30.06.2020














02.07.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1083167  02.07.2020 



