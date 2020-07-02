DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.2020 / 15:23



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

25 Jun 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.43 % 4.49 % 4.92 % 123565586
Previous notification 0.22 % 4.81 % 5.02 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 529889 0.00 % 0.43 %
Total 529889 0.43 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG













Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall)

1257479 1.02 %
    Total 1257479 1.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG








































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
EXCHANGEABLE BOND 18.09.2024

9594 0.01 %
WARRANTS 14.09.2020 - 16.12.2021

14415 0.01 %
LONG CALL OPTION 17.07.2020 - 17.12.2021

1573200 1.27 %
SHORT PUT OPTION 18.09.2020 - 17.12.2021

713600 0.58 %
OTC LONG CALL OPTION 24.08.2020

3100 0 %
OTC SHORT PUT OPTION 05.08.2020 - 09.02.2026

354663 0.29 %
OTC SWAP 06.07.2020 - 24.02.2023

1619374 1.31 %
      Total 4287946 3.47 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

29 Jun 2020














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
