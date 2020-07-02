





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG















Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















02.07.2020 / 15:23







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

25 Jun 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.43 %

4.49 %

4.92 %

123565586

Previous notification

0.22 %

4.81 %

5.02 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

0

529889

0.00 %

0.43 %

Total

529889

0.43 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Shares on Loan (right to recall)





1257479

1.02 %





Total

1257479

1.02 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

EXCHANGEABLE BOND

18.09.2024





9594

0.01 %

WARRANTS

14.09.2020 - 16.12.2021





14415

0.01 %

LONG CALL OPTION

17.07.2020 - 17.12.2021





1573200

1.27 %

SHORT PUT OPTION

18.09.2020 - 17.12.2021





713600

0.58 %

OTC LONG CALL OPTION

24.08.2020





3100

0 %

OTC SHORT PUT OPTION

05.08.2020 - 09.02.2026





354663

0.29 %

OTC SWAP

06.07.2020 - 24.02.2023





1619374

1.31 %







Total

4287946

3.47 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Citigroup Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Financial Products Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Holding Bahamas Limited

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

29 Jun 2020



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























02.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



