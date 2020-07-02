DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Wirecard AG
Street: Einsteinring 35
Postal code: 85609
City: Aschheim b. München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification is triggered due to the application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

25 Jun 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.03 % 3.47 % 3.49 % 123565586
Previous notification 0.86 % 9.00 % 9.87 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 32507 0.00 % 0.03 %
Total 32507 0.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 2399452 1.94 %
    Total 2399452 1.94 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 27.08.2020 to 24.04.2026 at any time Cash 714190 0.58 %
Compound Option From 02.07.2020 to 08.01.2024 at any time Cash 1169269 0.95 %
      Total 1883459 1.52 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:









































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification was triggered due to a combination of disposal of shares with voting rights and disposal of instruments which resulted in the combined holding of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (MSIP) and Morgan Stanley Europe SE (MSESE) dropping below 5%. As a result, MSIP and MSESE have applied the trading book exemption to their combined remaining holding of 4.85% as of 25th June 2020. 


