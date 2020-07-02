

PAION ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) FOR THE INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF PROCEDURAL SEDATION





PAION ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVOTM) FOR THE INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF PROCEDURAL SEDATION

- PAION will receive a milestone payment of EUR 15 million from Cosmo and tiered royalties on net sales ranging from 20% to 25%



- Acacia, who will commercialize BYFAVOTM (remimazolam) in the U.S., is planning to launch in the second half of 2020







Aachen (Germany), 02 July 2020 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BYFAVOTM (remimazolam) for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less. BYFAVOTM is a very rapid onset/offset intravenous benzodiazepine sedative for use during invasive medical procedures lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. Approximately 25 million such procedures take place annually in the U.S., of which ~90% use moderate sedation. Remimazolam is also in development for general anesthesia.



PAION has developed BYFAVOTM including the conduct of three Phase III clinical studies and granted Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (Cosmo) exclusive rights to develop and commercialize BYFAVOTM for the U.S. market in 2016. In January 2020, Acacia Pharma sub-licensed the commercial rights to BYFAVO in the U.S. from Cosmo.



Under the terms of the agreement with Cosmo, PAION will receive a milestone payment of EUR 15 million from Cosmo and is entitled to tiered royalties on net sales in the U.S. ranging from 20% to 25%, which may be adjusted under certain conditions but cannot fall below 15% of net sales.



The safety of BYFAVOTM was evaluated in three pivotal studies in 669 patients undergoing colonoscopy (two studies) or bronchoscopy (one study), of whom 630 received BYFAVOTM. In these studies, the most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than 10%) following BYFAVOTM administration were hypotension, hypertension, diastolic hypertension, systolic hypertension, hypoxia, and diastolic hypotension. The labeling for BYFAVOTM includes a Boxed Warning regarding appropriate training of personnel and equipment that must be available when administering BYFAVOTM, during sedation and during the recovery period of the procedure. The Boxed Warning also addresses risks from concomitant use of BYFAVOTM with opioid analgesics and other sedative hypnotics.



Acacia Pharma"s first product, BARHEMSYS(R) (amisulpride injection), was approved by the FDA on 26 February 2020 for the treatment and prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adult patients and the company intends to launch both BARHEMSYS(R) and BYFAVOTM in the U.S. during the second half of 2020.



About remimazolam



Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation or anesthesia if necessary. In clinical studies, remimazolam demonstrated efficacy and safety in around 2,900 volunteers and patients. Data so far indicate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.



In Japan, licensee Mundipharma received market approval in general anesthesia in January 2020. In the U.S., licensee Cosmo Pharmaceuticals received market approval in procedural sedation in July 2020. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwell filed for market approval in procedural sedation in November 2018. In South Korea, licensee Hana Pharm filed for market approval in general anesthesia in December 2019. In Europe, PAION submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in procedural sedation in November 2019 and results of an EU Phase III trial in general anesthesia are expected in the second half of 2020.



In addition to procedural sedation and general anesthesia, based on positive Phase II study results, ICU sedation is another possible indication for remimazolam.



Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S. (brand name BYFAVOTM) with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, sublicensed to Acacia Pharma, in Japan (brand name Anerem(R)) with Mundipharma, in China with Yichang Humanwell, in Canada with Pharmascience, in Russia/CIS, Turkey and the MENA region with R-Pharm, and in South Korea and Southeast Asia with Hana Pharm. For all other markets including parts of the EU, remimazolam is available for licensing.



About PAION



PAION AG is a publicly listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drugs for out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services. PAION"s lead compound is remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. Remimazolam is partnered in multiple territories outside of Europe. Remimazolam was approved in the U.S. for procedural sedation in July 2020 and was approved in Japan for general anesthesia in January 2020. In China, licensee Yichang Humanwell filed for market approval in procedural sedation in November 2018 and in South Korea, licensee Hana Pharm filed for market approval for remimazolam in general anesthesia in December 2019.



In Europe, PAION is seeking approval of remimazolam for general anesthesia and for procedural sedation. PAION submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for procedural sedation in November 2019. Results of a Phase III trial in general anesthesia are expected in the second half of 2020.



PAION"s mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors & other stakeholders in healthcare.



PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany) with an additional site in Cambridge (United Kingdom).



