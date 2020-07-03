DGAP-AFR: MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. július 03., péntek, 10:13







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAN SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








03.07.2020 / 10:13



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020

Address: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte_-finanzkennzahlen-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp













03.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MAN SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1085627  03.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1085627&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum