Global Fashion Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 03.07.2020

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

197,336,716














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
