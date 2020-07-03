DGAP-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020

Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020

Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html













Language: English
Company: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.traton.com





 
