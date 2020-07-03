DGAP-AFR: TRATON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

TRATON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die TRATON SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.07.2020

Ort: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.07.2020

Ort: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.traton.com





 
