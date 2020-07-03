DGAP-DD: SLM Solutions Group AG english

03.07.2020 / 17:28




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Kevin
Last name(s): Czinger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG


b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A289A81


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 10,000 subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-02; UTC-7


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














03.07.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



61173  03.07.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

