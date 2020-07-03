DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank: Martin Zielke offers a mutual termination of his Board Membership and Stefan Schmittmann resigns from office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
2020. július 03., péntek, 17:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
The Presiding and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank has discussed in its meeting today the offer of Martin Zielke to resign early as a Board Member of Commerzbank AG on the basis of a mutual termination of his Board membership and, if in the view of the Supervisory Board, such resignation is in the interest of Commerzbank. The Presiding and Nomination Committee has decided to recommend to the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank to mutually terminate the appointment of Martin Zielke as Board Member and Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank at a point in time to be agreed between Martin Zielke and the Supervisory Board but the latest by 31 December 2020. The Supervisory Board will decide on this in its meeting on 8th July 2020.
Stefan Schmittmann has announced to resign from office at today"s Presiding and Nomination Committee meeting with effect from the 3rd of August 2020.
****
Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|Fax:
|-
|E-mail:
|pressestelle@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1086419
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1086419 03-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]