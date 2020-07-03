DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








03.07.2020 / 19:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: In Sook
Last name(s): Yoo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Head of Global Business Development / Representative Director va-Q-tec Korea & Japan



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.80 EUR 1738000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.80 EUR 1738000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














03.07.2020
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
61159  03.07.2020 


