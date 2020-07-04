DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.07.2020 / 22:03



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 2, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 26 June 2020

Person obliged to notify: Bank of America Corporation

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 26.492,00 26.491,74 Real Real Indirectly - Bank of America NA Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 132.755,00 132.753,67 Real Real Indirectly - MANAGED ACCOUNT ADVISORS, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 6.197,00 6.196,94 Real Real Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.328,00 3.327,97 Real Real Indirectly - U.S TRUST CO OF DELAWARE Physical Delivery
Swap 145.559,00 145.559,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc. In Cash
Ordinary share 15.360,00 15.359,85 Real Real Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc. Physical Delivery
Swap 292.864,00 292.864,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Bank of America NA In Cash

 

 



Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 0,27% 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 0,19%
Voting rights 0,27% 0,00% 0,00% 0,08% 0,19%

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above.

The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=94339
















Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
