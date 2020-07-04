The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 2, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 26 June 2020



Person obliged to notify: Bank of America Corporation



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

26.492,00

26.491,74

Real

Real

Indirectly - Bank of America NA

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

132.755,00

132.753,67

Real

Real

Indirectly - MANAGED ACCOUNT ADVISORS, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

6.197,00

6.196,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.328,00

3.327,97

Real

Real

Indirectly - U.S TRUST CO OF DELAWARE

Physical Delivery

Swap

145.559,00

145.559,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc.

In Cash

Ordinary share

15.360,00

15.359,85

Real

Real

Indirectly - BofA Securities, Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

292.864,00

292.864,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Bank of America NA

In Cash



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,27%

0,00%

0,00%

0,08%

0,19%

Voting rights

0,27%

0,00%

0,00%

0,08%

0,19%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above.



The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=94339