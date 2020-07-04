DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. július 03., péntek, 22:03
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 2, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 26 June 2020
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1084599 03.07.2020
