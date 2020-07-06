DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales performance in the first half of 2020
2020. július 06., hétfő, 15:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales performance in the first half of 2020
According to preliminary figures Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, posted a decline in Group sales of like-for-like -10.7% year on year to €3,513 million in the first half of the fiscal year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Sales growth generated by the Consumer business segment during the first half of 2020 totaled like-for-like -10.9% (sales of €2,891 million) against the first half of the previous year. Sales growth at the tesa business segment totaled like-for-like -10.0% (sales of €622 million).
For the entire 2020 fiscal year, the business impact of the coronavirus pandemic can still not be projected with certainty.
The company"s 2020 half-year report will be released on August 6, 2020.
