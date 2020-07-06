DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales performance in the first half of 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales


Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales performance in the first half of 2020


06-Jul-2020


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sales performance in the first half of 2020



According to preliminary figures Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, posted a decline in Group sales of like-for-like -10.7% year on year to €3,513 million in the first half of the fiscal year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Sales growth generated by the Consumer business segment during the first half of 2020 totaled like-for-like -10.9% (sales of €2,891 million) against the first half of the previous year. Sales growth at the tesa business segment totaled like-for-like -10.0% (sales of €622 million).



For the entire 2020 fiscal year, the business impact of the coronavirus pandemic can still not be projected with certainty.



The company"s 2020 half-year report will be released on August 6, 2020.






Contact:

Dr. Jens Geißler

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000

Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000


Inken Hollmann-Peters

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001

Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516







Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Unnastraße 48

20245 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34
E-mail: kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
ISIN: DE0005200000
WKN: 520000
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1087041





 
