Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 33 Interim Announcement





In the period from 29 June 2020 up to and including 3 July 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 327,030 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

29 June 2020

66,000

€ 39.4113

30 June 2020

66,000

€ 39.7948

1 July 2020

66,000

€ 40.0029

2 July 2020

64,800

€ 40.3620

3 July 2020

64,230

€ 40.8745

In total

327,030

€ 40.0838



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 3 July 2020 thus amounts to 13,795,410 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 6 July 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board