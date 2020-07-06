



DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG





Fabasoft AG - Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung informed about intended private placement of shares of Fabasoft AG

















Today the Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung has informed Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) that it intends to sell up to 400,000 shares of Fabasoft AG in a private placement today. Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung intends to use the sale to increase the free float and thus the liquidity of Fabasoft shares without giving up control of the company. The private placement is being accompanied by M.M.Warburg & CO.



Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code



FAAS.DE)



Linz, 6 July 2020



Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board



