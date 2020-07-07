The share buyback programme announced by Energiekontor AG in an ad hoc announcement on 6 July 2020 will start on July 7 2020 and is to be completed by 30 June 2021 at the latest. A securities house or bank is instructed to buy back a maximum of 300,000 shares of the Company, whereby the buyback is, however, limited to such a number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 9,000,000. The acquired shares are to be used for all legally permissible purposes. The Management Board is thus making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2020 to buy back own shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 AktG.

The securities house or bank has been instructed to buy back the shares exclusively on the stock exchange, independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The right of the Company to terminate the mandate with the investment firm at any time and to instruct another investment firm or an investment bank remains unaffected. The purchase price offered per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10 % higher or lower than the average closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the three trading days prior to the date of publication of a public offer. The buy-back will be conducted under the leadership of a credit institution in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and Articles 2 to 4 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. The credit institution may not acquire more than 25 % of the average daily turnover of shares on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase takes place on any one day. The share buy-back may be suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The transactions will be announced in a manner complying with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than at the end of the 7th trading day following their execution and will be published, inter alia, on the Company"s website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board