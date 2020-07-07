DGAP-DD: Aareal Bank AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.07.2020 / 15:00




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Moritz Elias
Nachname(n): Novatius

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Klaus
Nachname(n): Novatius
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Aareal Bank AG


b) LEI

EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005408116


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
17,51 EUR 20206,54 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
17,51 EUR 20206,54 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-06; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
