1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Moritz Elias
Last name(s): Novatius

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Novatius
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Aareal Bank AG


b) LEI

EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005408116


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
17.51 EUR 20206.54 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.51 EUR 20206.54 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-06; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
