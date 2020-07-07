DGAP-CMS: Correction of a release from 06/07/2020, 16:52 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Wohnen SE


/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 33 Interim Announcement CORRECTION






07.07.2020 / 16:48



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 33 Interim Announcement CORRECTION


In the period from 29 June 2020 up to and including 3 July 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 326,900 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
























Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price
(EUR)
29 June 2020 66,000 € 39.4113
30 June 2020 66,000 € 39.7948
1 July 2020 66,000 € 40.0029
2 July 2020 64,800 € 40.3620
3 July 2020 64,100 € 40.8754
In total 326,900 € 40.0837

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 3 July 2020 thus amounts to 13,795,280 shares.



The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.



Berlin, 7 July 2020



Deutsche Wohnen SE

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Mecklenburgische Straße 57

14197 Berlin

Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com





 
