DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Three Board of Management members leaving the Board of Management of TRATON SE
2020. július 07., kedd, 20:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Three Board of Management members leaving the Board of Management of TRATON SE
The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE and Mr. Andreas Renschler have agreed today that Mr. Renschler will leave the Board of Management of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Renschler will also leave the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG with effect as of 15 July 2020. In addition to Mr. Renschler, Mr. Joachim Drees and Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra will leave the Board of Management of TRATON SE with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Renschler will be succeeded by Mr. Matthias Gründler as Chairman of the Board of Management of TRATON SE. Mr. Drees will be succeeded by Dr. Andreas Tostmann on the Board of Management of TRATON SE. There will be no successor for Prof. Intra; Mr. Gründler will be responsible for the "Human Resources" division and Mr. Christian Schulz for the "IT" division.
Munich, July 7, 2020
Contact:
Name: Dr. Klaus Schartel
Position: General Counsel
Tel.: +49 89 360 98 221
E-mail: klaus.schartel@traton.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1088641
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1088641 07-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]