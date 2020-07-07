

Three Board of Management members leaving the Board of Management of TRATON SE



The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE and Mr. Andreas Renschler have agreed today that Mr. Renschler will leave the Board of Management of TRATON SE by mutual consent with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Renschler will also leave the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG with effect as of 15 July 2020. In addition to Mr. Renschler, Mr. Joachim Drees and Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra will leave the Board of Management of TRATON SE with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Renschler will be succeeded by Mr. Matthias Gründler as Chairman of the Board of Management of TRATON SE. Mr. Drees will be succeeded by Dr. Andreas Tostmann on the Board of Management of TRATON SE. There will be no successor for Prof. Intra; Mr. Gründler will be responsible for the "Human Resources" division and Mr. Christian Schulz for the "IT" division.



Munich, July 7, 2020



Contact:



Name: Dr. Klaus Schartel



Position: General Counsel



Tel.: +49 89 360 98 221



E-mail: klaus.schartel@traton.com

















