DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Two Board of Management members leaving the Board of Management of MAN SE
2020. július 07., kedd, 21:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, 7 July 2020 - The Supervisory Board of MAN SE and Mr. Joachim Drees have agreed today that Mr. Drees will leave the Board of Management of MAN SE by mutual consent with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Drees will also leave the Boards of Management of TRATON SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Drees"s successor as Chairman of the Boards of Management of MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE and as member of the Board of Management of TRATON SE will be Dr. Andreas Tostmann. In addition to Mr. Drees, Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra will leave the Boards of Management of MAN SE, TRATON SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE with effect as of 15 July 2020. Dr. Intra will be succeeded by Dr. Martin Rabe on the Boards of Management of MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE.
Contact:
Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr
General Counsel
T +49 175 579 2043
martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu
MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.corporate.man.eu
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAN SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 360 98-572
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@man.eu
|Internet:
|www.corporate.man.eu
|ISIN:
|DE0005937007, DE0005937031
|WKN:
|593700, 593703
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1088663
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1088663 07-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]