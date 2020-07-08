DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Two Board of Management members leaving the Board of Management of MAN SE

Munich, 7 July 2020 - The Supervisory Board of MAN SE and Mr. Joachim Drees have agreed today that Mr. Drees will leave the Board of Management of MAN SE by mutual consent with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Drees will also leave the Boards of Management of TRATON SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE with effect as of 15 July 2020. Mr. Drees"s successor as Chairman of the Boards of Management of MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE and as member of the Board of Management of TRATON SE will be Dr. Andreas Tostmann. In addition to Mr. Drees, Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra will leave the Boards of Management of MAN SE, TRATON SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE with effect as of 15 July 2020. Dr. Intra will be succeeded by Dr. Martin Rabe on the Boards of Management of MAN SE and MAN Truck & Bus SE.

 
Contact:

Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr

General Counsel

T +49 175 579 2043

martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu


MAN SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 Munich, Germany

www.corporate.man.eu

 

 







