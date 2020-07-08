DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.07.2020 / 09:04
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Daimler AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.05 %
|11.32 %
|14.37 %
|1069837447
|Previous notification
|2.73 %
|12.13 %
|14.86 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|32477986
|0.00 %
|3.04 %
|US2338252073
|0
|102947
|0.00 %
|0.01 %
|Total
|32580933
|3.05 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Options
|23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
|N/A
|80019456
|7.48 %
|Call Options
|23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
|N/A
|80019456
|7.48 %
|Call Options
|17/07/2020 - 15/12/2023
|N/A
|11144500
|1.04 %
|Rights of Use
|N/A
|N/A
|12802
|0 %
|Rights to Recall
|N/A
|N/A
|2890927
|0.27 %
|
|
|Total
|94067685
|8.79 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Options
|23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
|N/A
|Cash
|5927324
|0.55 %
|Put Options
|23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
|N/A
|Physical
|80019456
|7.48 %
|Put Options
|23/11/2020 - 02/05/2023
|N/A
|Physical
|80019456
|7.48 %
|Call Options
|18/12/2020 - 17/12/2021
|N/A
|Cash
|102341
|0.01 %
|Put Options
|17/07/2020 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|Physical
|8835000
|0.83 %
|Put Options
|18/12/2020 - 17/12/2021
|N/A
|Cash
|4937008
|0.46 %
|Swaps
|12/10/2020 - 15/02/2023
|N/A
|Cash
|7277756
|0.68 %
|
|
|
|Total
|27079429
|2.53 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
| %
|6.67 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|-NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International, LLC.
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities Europe SA
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Professional Clearning Corp
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
|7.48 %
|7.48 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
|7.48 %
|7.48 %
|U.S Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 7.48% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 7.48% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1088703 08.07.2020
