





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















08.07.2020 / 10:50









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Regina

Last name(s):

Kern



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Kern

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG





b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Subscription right

ISIN: DE000A289VD9





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 167,326 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























08.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



