Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.07.2020




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kern

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG


b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right
ISIN: DE000A289VD9



b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 71,803 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-08; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
