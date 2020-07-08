



Press Release

DIC Asset AG Approves Dividend of EUR 0.66 per Share at 2020 Virtual Annual General Meeting

Dividend grows around 38% year-on-year, continuity of dividend payments ensured



All items of business approved by large majorities



Choice of scrip dividend or cash dividend offered once more



Frankfurt am Main, 8 July 2020. Today, DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, hosted its 2020 annual general meeting, with all items of business approved by large majorities. With the legal situation changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual general meeting was convened as an online event, without shareholders, proxies and guests in physical attendance. Instead, the annual general meeting was transmitted live via an internet portal, and shareholders were given the opportunity to submit questions beforehand. The same portal was also used to communicate instructions.

In her key note, CEO Sonja Wärntges discussed not only the performance during the 2019 financial year and the figures for the first quarter of 2020, which are already available, but she also provided an overview of the measures taken so far and the arrangements negotiated as part of the continuous exchange with tenants who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In the same context, the forecast for the 2020 financial year, which had been adjusted in early April, was fully reaffirmed because, from the company"s point of view, it continues to represent the most realistic scenario of the business performance during the remainder of the year.

For the 2019 financial year, the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.66 was approved, and shareholders were once again given the choice, as in prior years, of receiving it either in cash or in the form of new shares (scrip dividend). The distribution per share is around 38% higher than it was a year ago. Relative to the XETRA closing price of the previous day, this results in a dividend yield of 5.4%.

"We are pleased to have been able to set a strong signal for continuity of dividend payments by approving the distribution for the 2019 financial year today," commented Sonja Wärntges.

Other motions adopted include the resolutions approving the actions of Management Board and Supervisory Board, and the resolution electing the auditor for the 2020 financial year. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Ulrich Reuter, Michael Zahn and René Zahnd were elected to the Supervisory Board for a five-year term. The annual general meeting also approved authorisations for the creation of an Authorised Capital 2020 and a Conditional Capital 2020 and adopted corresponding amendments to the articles of association. The detailed voting results are available for download on the company"s homepage.

