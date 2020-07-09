





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















08.07.2020 / 16:20









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FN 181039i,



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

DI Helmut Fallmann

Nachname(n):

Leopold Bauernfeind

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Fabasoft AG





b) LEI

391200WHND7OZEFNNL77



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

AT0000785407





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

28,00 EUR





11200000,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

28,00 EUR





11200000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-07; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



