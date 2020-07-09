DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung, FN 181039i,

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: DI Helmut Fallmann
Nachname(n): Leopold Bauernfeind
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Fabasoft AG


b) LEI

391200WHND7OZEFNNL77 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: AT0000785407


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
28,00 EUR 11200000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
28,00 EUR 11200000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-07; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Österreich
Internet: www.fabasoft.com





 
