DGAP-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG deutsch

2020. július 09., csütörtök, 12:05















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








09.07.2020 / 12:04




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Regina
Nachname(n): Kern

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Michael
Nachname(n): Kern
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Berichtigung

Es wurde eine fehlerhafte Anzahl von Bezugsrechten gemeldet.

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG


b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
Beschreibung: Bezugsrechte mit ISIN DE000A289VD9


b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 760.577 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung die zum Erwerb von bis zu 167.326 Aktien berechtigen.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-08; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














09.07.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



61273  09.07.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum